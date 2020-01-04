Shevlin, James, - 88, of North Wildwood, NJ passed away Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019. Born a Margaret Mace baby, he was a local resident for 88 years. He was a veteran of the US Navy. A graduate of Glassboro State, he became a teacher in the local school system during his early years. He later worked as a controller for OSK architects and retired just last year. He is predeceased by his wife Marcia Shevlin nee Juliana. Youngest of 15, he is survived by his brother Henry. 3 daughters: Barbara Kreidman (Larry), Susan Narrigan (Steve) & Miriam Perry (Mike) 13 grandchildren & 14 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 am Tuesday, Jan 7, 2020, at St. Anns 2900 Atlantic Ave Wildwood NJ where friends may call from 9 to 10:45 am. Interment will be in Veteran's Cemetery, CMCH NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Assoc. Condolences may be made to Ingersollgreenwoodfh.com.

Service information

Jan 7
Visitation
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
9:00AM-10:45AM
St. Ann's Church
2900 Atlantic Ave.
Wildwood, NJ 08260
Jan 7
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
11:00AM-11:45AM
St. Ann's Church
2900 Atlantic Ave.
Wildwood, NJ 08260
Jan 7
Burial
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
12:15PM-12:30PM
Cape May County Veterans Cemetery
Crest Haven Rd.
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
