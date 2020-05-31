Shindle, Michael Patrick "Mickey", - , 41, of Brigantine passed away suddenly on Wednesday May 27, 2020. Mickey was born in Toledo, Ohio to Gordon and Maggie (Burke) Shindle. He attended Moorestown Public Schools, Bishop Eustace Prep and Lehigh University where he earned a degree in Finance. For over 20 years had a very successful culinary career in New Orleans, New York, Chicago, Salt Lake City and Philadelphia. Soccer was his first love but he was an avid fan of college and pro sports, especially his Philly teams. He was predeceased by his grandparents Gordon R. and Emma F. Shindle and James F. and Elvira Z. Burke. Mickey is survived by his beloved parents Gordon and Maggie Shindle, his sister Kate Shindle, his aunts Lynne Shindle and Mary Burke Czuba (John) as well as many cousins and friends. A Memorial Mass for Mickey will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Brigantine as soon as restrictions are lifted. The family requests memorial contributions in Mickey's memory be made to the Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal, St. Michaels Convent, 10 North Mississippi Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. To share your fondest memory of Mickey please visit www.keatesplum.com. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.

