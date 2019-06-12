Shockey, George S., - 94, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Saturday, June 8th, 2019. He attended Atlantic City and Pleasantville High School's. After graduation, he served his country in WW2 with the Army's 66th Tank Battalion. He also was a Bandsman/Drummer for the Asiatic Pacific Theater. At age 12, he took his first job as a drummer. He later played the 500, Jockey and Hialeah clubs in Atlantic City to name a few. George was the house drummer for 5 years with the Alex Bartha Steel Pier Big Band. From 1968 thru 1972, he played in 47 states while touring with the Clyde McCoy Dixieland Band. George also served as a Class 2 Part Time Northfield Police officer for 27 years. A job he truly loved. For many years he also drove the employee bus for Caesars Casino where he was an employee of the year and was featured on the front cover of the 1984 Caesars Herald Publication. Holy Spirit High School also employed George as a driver. His last job was working at Shockey's Pure Water with his son Jerry. George was not afraid of work. His last drumming job was with the Buddy Gale Big Band just 3 years ago when he was 91 years young. And he played great! George is predeceased by his Father and Mother, John F Shockey and Helen Shockey (Nee) Morris and his dear wife Mary Shockey (Nee) Price and his daughter in law Beth Shockey (Nee) Garachico. He is survived by his son, Jerry and Fuping, along with his cherished grandson Alex. Special thanks to Fuping for all her loving care, who he loved very much. And to Holy Redeemer Hospice and Myrna for their compassion and kindness. Everyone is invited to his viewing on Friday, June 14th from 10 am until time of service at 11am at Adams Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, followed by internment at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor . Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
