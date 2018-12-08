Shone, Teresa, - 91, of N Cape May, formerly Ocean View, passed away Wednesday December 5, 2018. She was born to the late Frank and Virginia Polise in Belleplain and a lifelong area resident. She was a member of the Tuckahoe United Methodist Church for over 60 years and was a member of the United Methodist Women's Society. She loved to cook, bake, crochet, play Bingo, and do cryptograms but none of these as much as she loved her family. Teresa is survived by her loving children: Rev. Rina Terry, Gilbert "Bud" Terry and wife Terry Colleen, Cynthia McIlmail and husband Jimmy, Edward Terry and wife Marcia. Grandchildren: Paul Jeremy, Tara, Andrew, Adrian, Erika, Vincent and Sophia. Great Grandchildren: Amelie, Jacob, Lucas and Mason. She is also survived by her sister Mary Kone, many, many nieces and nephews and son-in-law Paul Corson. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Roy Shone, as well as her sister Angie Pettit and brothers Frank Polise, Victor Polise, Joseph Polise, Domenic Polise, Anthony Polise, Francis Polise, James Polise and Alfred Polise. A service for Teresa will be held at 10:30am on Friday, December 14th, 2018 at the Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Rt 49, Tuckahoe; a burial will be held immediately following service at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery in Millville. Donations may be made in her memory to Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, PO Box 117, Tuckahoe, NJ 08250. Condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.
