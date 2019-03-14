Shreaves, Cearey A., - 82, of Absecon, also known as Huggy Bear to his many friends, made his last cast on this earth on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born on Chincoteague Island, VA on January 17, 1937 to Shelley and Edna (Tatem) Shreaves, his family moved several times during World War II, finally settling in Brigantine in 1948. Cearey attended Atlantic City High School, Class of 1954, where he ran track and was a member of the Brigantine Beach Patrol. He was also a New England Patriots fan and had no problem reminding his friends! After high school, he married and started a career as a self-employed New Jersey Master Plumber. He became a Brigantine marine police officer and later became a New Jersey State Police Officer in the Marine Law Enforcement Bureau. Cearey served in the US Navy and was a life member of VFW Post #9462 in Absecon. During his life he belonged to many organizations; such as the Lions Club, the Jaycees and was a member and past president of the Brigantine Fish and Game Club. He was also a certified scuba diver and enjoyed playing pool and shooting darts in his free time. He was an avid hunter, hunting in New Jersey, Virginia, Maine and Montana. Most of all, he enjoyed clamming and fishing in the local water ways, for every species that swims, with family and many, many dear friends. He is survived by his son, Scott Shreaves (Roxanne) of Absecon; his daughter, Shari Vina (Jay) of Dunnellon, FL; Gail Shreaves of Brigantine (mother of Scott and Shari); his sister, Cindy McLean (Bill) of Little Egg Harbor; his 4 grandchildren, Brooke Rollman (Chris), Kelsey Montras (Joe), Alexis Sucharski and Sean Anderson; and his 3 great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his dear friend, Dolly Marabito of Absecon. Visitation will be 5:30PM to 7:30PM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. Military honors will follow at 7:30PM at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
