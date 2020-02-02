Shropshire, Paul Channing, - of Poca, West Virginia. "I shall pass this way but once, Therefore, any good that I can do Or any kindness that I can show Let me do it now For I shall not pass this way again". Paul began his earthly life on October 30, 1946, in Vineland, New Jersey, the first of two sons born to Paul and Helen Johnson Shropshire. His life on earth ended on January 15, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, West Virginia, due to spinal cord injuries resulting from a fall at his home in May 2019. His wife Franki was at his side, holding his hand, when God freed him from pain and took him home. In the time between his arrival and his departure, Paul accomplished much and made many people happy. Paul grew up in Burleigh, New Jersey, a very small town about seven miles inland on the southern coast. After graduating from Middle Township High School in 1965, he attended the University of Delaware, where his major was Agricultural Engineering. Paul served in the U.S. Naval Reserves. While at the University, he worked at Chrysler Corporation in Newark, Delaware in various supervisory positions, and a lifelong career in what he often referred to as "that fine industry" began. He next worked at Volkswagen of America, Inc., in New Stanton, Pennsylvania as Superintendent Manufacturing Planning, and, while there was on a work-related international exchange program to Volkswagen AG in Wolfsburg, Germany. During this year he mastered and remained fluent in the German language. Germany was always a favorite place to Paul, and he was preparing to return there for the wedding of a good friend's grandson in July. After his return to the United States, he remained at Volkswagen until that plant relocated to Mexico. He next worked at Kelpie Industries U.S.A., Inc. in Warren, Michigan before coming to South Charleston Stamping and Manufacturing as a weld engineer. He was Assembly Manager when the plant closed, at which time he worked at General Motors in Baltimore, Maryland, until being called back to South Charleston for the plant's attempt to reopen. After retiring, Paul enrolled in an AutoCad class at Ben Franklin and was chosen to represent the State of West Virginia at the national competition in Kansas City. He next enrolled in a journeyman electrician class at Ben Franklin, obtained his license and was asked again to represent West Virginia in the national competition but responded that "you need to find a younger person." Paul never lost his desire to learn something new. Paul loved problem-solving unless it involved plumbing. He was able to do just about anything, whether mechanical, artistic, woodworking or culinary. Paul is very much present in their home and in the yard surrounding it. He is in every alteration he made and in the artwork he framed and in the furniture he built. He is in the landscaping he so much enjoyed viewing from the back porch. Paul enjoyed golf, music, plays, traveling, reading, and watching old movies, especially westerns and war stories. Paul was a tall, patient and kind man with a dry sense of humor and the voice of Sam Elliott. He had an inner strength and a deep faith which were very much in evidence during his final illness. Paul spent his final days at Hubbard Hospice House, a very homelike center in a beautiful natural setting on the top of a mountain, being cared for by people whose mission is to provide medical care and maintain the comfort and dignity of those who reside there and to offer compassion, support and an atmosphere of peace to the residents' families. Thank you. Paul was predeceased by his parents, grandparents and Britni, his canine friend. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Franki (Fran), his son Paul, Jr. (Terri), his daughter Robin Villi and grandchildren Trevor, Brianna and Dominique and great-granddaughter Lyla, all of Pennsylvania, his brother William (Norma) of Burleigh, niece Alyssa of Pennsylvania and nephew Bill of Cape May. He is also survived by his stepson Tim Papineau (Selina) and grandchildren Adrik, Dony and Nakai of Salt Lake City, Utah, his pooches Bonni and Murphy, and the mother of his children Kathy Shropshire of Pennsylvania. In keeping with Paul's wishes, he was cremated and will be returned to the South Jersey Shore. Many of you have made gestures of very special kindness to Paul and Franki during his illness, and for you, we are eternally thankful. And we are so appreciative for those of you who kept Paul and Franki in your thoughts and prayers. Should you wish to remember Paul with a donation, Hospice or an animal rescue association of your choice is a suggestion. Always on my mind and forever in my heart.
Most Popular
-
NBA star Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter killed in Calif. helicopter crash
-
Vineland man, former Buena Regional football player, convicted in slaying of woman during burglary
-
Taco Bell, Chipotle coming to Somers Point
-
Miss America President and CEO Regina Hopper no longer with organization
-
AtlantiCare seeks end to partnership with Geisinger Health
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.