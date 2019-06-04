Shropshire, William L. , - 97, of North Carolina, a WWII Veteran, died at home in North Carolina, on May 28, 2019. Born in Port Norris, New Jersey, he was the son of the late William M. Shropshire and Mary Hoffman Shropshire. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mildred Demaris Shropshire and brothers, James and Charles. Surviving are his son, William L Shropshire, Jr. (Mary) of Vineland and daughter, Carol Shropshire Rogers (Stanley) of Roxboro, NC, four grandchildren, William Shropshire III (Jessica) of Atco, NJ, Rachelle Foushee (Greg) of Timberlake, NC, Amy Forcinito (Pete) of Vineland and Steven Rogers (Heather) of Blowing Rock, NC, seven great-grandchildren, sisters MaryLeah Ware (Curt) and Elma Lou Paynter. Bill owned and operated "Bill's Auto Service" in Cedarville, NJ. for 30 years until his retirement in1987. When he and his wife moved to Ridge Manor, Florida, He lived in Florida for 27 years until he moved to NC to live with his daughter. He served as a Staff Sergeant and participated in the Marshall Islands Operation during World War II. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying baseball boating, bowling, hunting and golfing. He enjoyed life, loved his Lord, serving him faithfully and loved his wife, family and friends. A graveside funeral service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Cedarville, NJ on Friday, June 7th at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers send memorials to Newport United Methodist Church, 340 Methodist Rd. Newport, NJ. 08345. To e-mail condolences, please visit, www.pancoastfunealhome.com
