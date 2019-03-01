Shuster, Dr. Richard Jay, - 72, of Alpharetta, GA, passed away peacefully at home on February 27th, 2019. He was born on November 13th, 1946 in Atlantic City, NJ. He was the first-born child of predeceased Dr. Joseph Shuster and Thelma Shuster, both of Margate, NJ. He is survived by his brother, Dr. Kenneth A. Shuster (Adrienne) of Margate, NJ and his niece, Alexandra Shuster of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Margate, NJ. He is also survived by his faithful, beloved dog, Bella. Richard graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1964 and completed his undergraduate work at Temple University and Monmouth University. After graduating with his Doctor of Optometry Degree from The Pennsylvania College of Optometry in 1972, Richard became a prominent eye doctor in New Jersey, New York, Kentucky, and Georgia. He was passionate about advancing within his profession. In 1993, he was awarded and acknowledged as The New Jersey Optometric Physician of the Year as well as The Pennsylvania College of Optometry Alumnus of the Year. He was also a member of The New Jersey Optometric Physician's Society and The Georgia Optometric Physician's Society. He flourished as a private practitioner until he sold his practice and retired one year ago. He enjoyed an active lifestyle as an avid sailor, swimmer, reader, and lover of technology and always got a kick out of making people laugh with his dry sense of humor. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 3rd at 11AM at Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel, Pacific & New Hampshire Aves, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Interment to follow at the Beth Kehillah Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ. Shiva will take place at the home of Dr. Kenneth Shuster in Margate immediately following interment and through Sunday evening only. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in memory of Richard are made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, www.michaeljfox.org or to a charity of the donor's choice. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.