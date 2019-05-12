Sicilia, Attilio (Art) Daniel , - 87, of Wildwood Crest, NJ slipped away peacefully on 5/5/19, born 1/4/1932 in Philadelphia to Eugene and Rose (Atomari) Sicilia. He was involved with the Sons of Italy, Knights of Columbus, and Lazarus House. He was also a member of the Meat Cutter Union Local 152 and a veteran of the NJ Army National Guard. He was preceded in death by his wife Rita Teresa (Parratto) Sicilia, brothers Angelo Sicilia, Jules Sicilia, Louis Sicilia, Elicke Sicilia and sister Rita Sicilia (Shivers). He is survived by sons Mark D. Sicilia (Carol) of Hillsboro Beach, FL and Bruce E. Sicilia (Marita) of York, PA, grandchildren Daniel A. Sicilia (Claudia) of Winter Garden, FL, Christina M. Sicilia of Henderson, NV, Anna T. Sicilia of Philadelphia, PA, Anthony Sicilia of York, PA, great-grandchildren Vincent D. Sicilia and Jocelyn G. Sicilia. Art was also known as the Mayor of Preston Ave and Pop-Pop, devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, die-hard Eagles and Phillies fan. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association. A service will be held at a future date.
