Sicilia, Gary J., - 64, of Wildwood, passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Thursday May 14th, 2020. Born in Indiana, he has been a local resident of Cape May County for the past 63 years. Gary graduated from Wildwood High school, class of 1974. He was a Correctional Officer at Bayside State Prison from 1981 until his retirement in 2000. In the late 1970's, he started his law enforcement career as a seasonal Police Officer and dispatcher for the Wildwood Police Department. Prior to his law enforcement career Gary worked security for events at the old Wildwood Convention Center with his father Jules "Cookie" Sicilia. Gary was an avid reader and was well versed on the Christian Bible. He was a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and watched his first game at Franklin Field as a child. Gary also enjoyed fishing, political debates and playing chess. He had a big heart and enjoyed his many friendships with friends from all walks of life. Gary deeply loved his children and grandchildren and will truly be missed by his family and friends. Gary Sicilia is survived by his children: Amy Stimmel-Francisco (Robson Francisco), Matthew Sicilia (Carly Sicilia), and Gina Denby (Joe Denby). His sister Julie Normand (Clifford Normand), Grandchildren Julian, Giavonna, Sara, Lucas and baby Sicilia, his nieces and nephews: Jesse, David, Naomi, and Rachel. He was predeceased by his father Jules "Cookie" Sicilia and mother Marie Sicilia. On Saturday May 23rd between the hours of 11am and 1pm family and friends may show condolences at 609 West Montgomery Avenue, Wildwood, NJ in a vehicle procession while practicing social distancing. A memorial and flower arrangement will be set up by family in remembrance of Gary. Flowers may be sent for the memorial at the address listed above. Thank you for your understanding. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Sicilia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries