Sickler, Edwin M., Jr., - 91, of Penns Grove, NJ passed away on January 12, 2020, in Salem, NJ. Edwin was born April 5, 1928, in Woodbury, NJ, and predeceased by his parents, Edwin M. Sickler, Sr. and Anna Elizabeth Diver Sickler, and stepmother, Gertrude C. Sickler, and his brother, Wilbur F. Sickler (Carmella). Edwin is survived by his loving wife Betty (Ferrell) of 69 years, his three children, Deborah Pomponi (Timothy), Gary Sickler (Sharon), and David Sickler (Debi), and his brother, Donald Sickler. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Kristy Day (Calvin), Michelle Eberly (Chip), Steven Pomponi, Lisa Pomponi, Heather Sickler, Casey Sickler, Samantha Sickler, Nicole Blevin (Justin), Erica Sickler, Derrick Sickler, and five great-grandchildren, Mya Day, Josia Day, Brooke Eberly, Hannah Eberly, Brody Blevin, and many nieces and nephews. Ed graduated from Penns Grove High School in 1945. He courageously served the United States Navy from 1945-1947 and was a loyal member of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, now New Hope Methodist Church, since 1943. He joined the Penns Grove National Bank and Trust Co. in 1950 and graduated with Honors from The National Association of Bank Auditors and Controller School at the University of Wisconsin in 1969. On August 1, 1988, Ed retired as President and Chairman of the Board. He continued to serve as a Director until 1993. Ed was a past President of Penns Grove Exchange Club from April 1945- 1977. Ed enjoyed many years visiting Cape May, NJ, and Florida beaches, working on his tan and sharing his wisdom with everyone around. Services will be held at the New Hope Methodist Church, 174 South Broad Street, in Penns Grove, NJ, 08069, on Saturday, January 18th; with visitation from 9:30-11:00 am, and the service at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, NJ, 08020. In lieu of flowers, remember Edwin by contributing to The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation at crohnscolitusfoundation.org or the New Hope Methodist Church. www.ashcraftfuneralhomes.com
