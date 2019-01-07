SIGAFOOSE (nee Panos), Pamela D., - 94, of Cape May, passed away on December 22, 2018. Pamela proudly served in the United States Women's Army Corps during WWII, singing with the big bands in the Special Services. She graduated from the Patricia Stevens School of Modeling in Chicago and also studied voice and ballet at the Chicago Conservatory. After many years of employment at Smith, Kline and French in Philadelphia, she retired to Cape May. She found her calling working for the MidAtlantic Center for the Arts as a tour guide extraordinaire. She was a former president of The Friends of the Physick Estate. She is predeceased by her husband, Jack. Pamela leaves many adoring friends and charmed tourists to cherish her memory. Her Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 24 at 4:00 p.m. in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington Street, Cape May. Interment will take place at a later date in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to MAC, 1048 Washington St, PO. 340, Cape May, NJ 08204. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
