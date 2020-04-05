Siglin, Sr., Donald R., - 82, of Ventnor, NJ passed away peacefully at his home on March 29, 2020. He was born in Atlantic City, NJ, and was a lifelong Downbeach resident. Don attended Atlantic City High School and enlisted in the US Army, where he was an auto mechanic, serving in Germany and France among other locations in Europe. Don went on to work for South Jersey Gas Company upon his return to the States, until his retirement after a long career there. He loved fishing and crabbing in the back bays and he was the proud owner of many fishing boats over the years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Frick). Don is survived by his daughter, Tracy who resides in Florida, his daughter, Donna who resides in Colorado, and his son Don Jr. and his daughter-in-law, Kim (McCarron), who reside in Ventnor with his grandchildren, Madison and Maxwell. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Siglin Sr. Donald R. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries