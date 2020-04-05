Siglin, Sr., Donald R., - 82, of Ventnor, NJ passed away peacefully at his home on March 29, 2020. He was born in Atlantic City, NJ, and was a lifelong Downbeach resident. Don attended Atlantic City High School and enlisted in the US Army, where he was an auto mechanic, serving in Germany and France among other locations in Europe. Don went on to work for South Jersey Gas Company upon his return to the States, until his retirement after a long career there. He loved fishing and crabbing in the back bays and he was the proud owner of many fishing boats over the years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Frick). Don is survived by his daughter, Tracy who resides in Florida, his daughter, Donna who resides in Colorado, and his son Don Jr. and his daughter-in-law, Kim (McCarron), who reside in Ventnor with his grandchildren, Madison and Maxwell. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Siglin Sr. Donald R. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
A New York radio reporter, a party on LBI and now 2 dead from coronavirus
-
Shore Medical offers all employees voluntary layoffs amid COVID-19 revenue crunch
-
State officials report first COVID-19 death in Atlantic County
-
Mays Landing man dies in crash on Black Horse Pike
-
Host of Bridgeton gathering charged with disorderly conduct
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.