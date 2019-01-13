Siglin, Suzanne M. (nee Koenig), - 76, of Galloway, peacefully passed away at home with family by her side on January 9, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA to her late parents, Erdman and Suzanne Koenig. Married to her loving and devoted husband of over 55 years, Allan Siglin. A graduate of Trenton State College, she spent her career as an elementary school teacher in Wayne, NJ at the Preakness School and the Absecon Public School District. An acclaimed artist, she started Country Hearts by Sue in 1983 creating, painting, sewing, selling and donating her folk art pieces through 2017. Her favorite time of year was the Winter Holiday Season. Her favorite craft show was the Charity League Bazaar. Survived by her husband, Allan; children, Jeffrey (Alessandra), Jennifer, and Julie (Bill) Maher; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Reagan, Elizabeth and William III; and sister, Karen and husband, Tom Oakes. Her greatest joy in life was time spent with family and close friends. She possessed mad skills with interior design, gardening, and party planning and always was lending a helping hand. Her passion for family genealogy, South Jersey folklore, and bird carvings was unsurpassed and always kept the conversation going all night long! A gathering will be held on Friday, January 18th from 10:00 to 11:30 AM with a service following at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. A private burial is planned at Laurel Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Sue's memory. For directions or condolences that may be left for her family, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
