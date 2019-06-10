Siligato, Joseph A. , - 89, of Hammonton, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at AtlantiCare Medical Center in Galloway Township. Born in Hammonton he was a lifelong resident. Mr. Siligato served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Before retiring he worked as an accounting supervisor for the Delaware River Port Authority, and was the owner of Blue Moon Berry Farm. He enjoyed going to Hammonton High School football games and being on the chain gang, bus trips to the casinos in Atlantic City, daily lunches at the Hammonton Senior Center, and attending his grandchildren's sporting and school events. He was elected to the Hammonton High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995. He was predeceased by his son, Joseph Siligato, and his parents, Angelo and Jennie Siligato. He is survived by his wife, Janet Siligato (nee Cavalli), two daughters, Denise Siligato, and Darlene Dawson (Nicky) all of Hammonton, three grandchildren, Michael Siligato (Alexa) of Margate, Mallory Siligato of Longport, and Tommy Dawson of Hammonton, two sisters, Dolores Wagner of Willingboro, and Pauline Link of Absecon, two brothers in law, Carmen Cavalli (Fritzie) of Pennsylvania, and Thomas Cavalli (Betty) of Florida. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM at St. Mary of Mt.Carmel Parish Church of St. Anthony of Padua, 285 Route 206 in Hammonton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to charity of your choice. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
