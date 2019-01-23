Siligato, Theresa, - (nee DePalma) age 98 of Hammonton, passed away peacefully Saturday January 19, 2019 at Royal Suites in Galloway, NJ. She was formerly of Waterford and Atco,"Tessi" loved to knit and cook for her family. She is predeceased by her husband, Samuel Siligato and daughter Dorothy Moran. She is survived by her son Samuel A. Siligato of Hammonton, dear sister of Thomas and Robert DePalma, Josephine Buscemi and Dorothy DiChristopher. Loving grandmother of 8, great grandmother of 13 and great-great grandmother of 2. Viewing will be Thursday eve. 7-9pm at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third St., Hammonton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 10am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel-St. Joseph Church Third & French Sts Hammonton. Burial Gate of Heaven Cemetery Berlin. Please share condolences: (marinellafuneralhome.com)
