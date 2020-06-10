Silipino, Sr., Salvatore S. , - 87, of Hammonton, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Born in Hammonton he was a lifelong resident there. Sal was a self-employed lumberjack, and he also worked for Whitehall Laboratories and Vision Property Group. Sal was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He enjoyed horse racing, going to the casino, playing cards and meeting his buddies in the morning for coffee. Sal was an avid sports fan and he enjoyed rooting for the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. He was predeceased by his wife of over 50 years, Mickey Silipino. He is survived by three children, Sal Silipino, Jr. (Nancy), Debbie Gazzara (Robert), Ronald Silipino (AnnMarie); his sister, Rita Geroni; his sister in law Grace Simonetti; his grandchildren, Katie Zimmerman (Greg), Arthur Enders (Jenn), Jillian Gazzara (Natalie), Robin Gazzara, Alyssa Silipino, Nicole Silipino (Nico Porretta), Ryan Silipino, Kevin Silipino, and Nicholene Silipino; his great grandchildren, Julia, Jameson, Sophie, Ellie, Artie and Ivy. He is also survived by his companion, Beatrice Magazu; his nephew Larry Silipino (Nancy) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be private due to the corona virus pandemic, and entombment will be held at Greenmount Cemetery in Hammonton. Donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920, or www2.jdrf.org. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, ww.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
