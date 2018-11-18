Silk, Samuel Joseph, - passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 13, 2018 at the age of 93. Sam is survived by his beloved wife Margo Parnagian Silk and their children Eric Silk and Nadia Soghomonian (Vache) and grandchildren Levon and Elsie Soghomonian; and his children with ex-wife (Annette), Roni Jones, Lawrence Silk and Sally Shaw (Raymond Heely), grandchildren Michelle Fish (Joe), Sharlene Terry (Cordell), Jacquelyn Sullivan, Michael Aguilar (Emilia), Sean Silk (Maanasi) and Steven Silk, and great-grandchildren Emily and Meadow Fish, Logan and Lacey Terry, Isaac and Roman Sullivan and Casey and Vimi Silk; and his cherished cousins. He is preceded in death by his daughter Gloria Silk, grandson Casey Arthur Silk, great-grandson Trey Sullivan. Sam was born on January 23, 1925 in Philadelphia, PA to Morris and Leah Silk. He served in the United States Navy dental corps during World War II and worked in the family business, Silks Furs, before moving on to be a business and commercial real estate broker. He was passionate about development of Atlantic City and worked until he passed away. Sam helped many immigrants set up businesses for their families in the United States. Sam was young at heart, and was known to most people as a quiet and gentle man with a special sense of humor. Sam loved spending time with his family, playing golf and poker, cheering for Philadelphia sports teams and researching the anti-aging effects of aspirin. In recent years, Sam became an avid painter. Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 20, 2018 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 & Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ 08053. Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM. All are welcomed to celebrate Sam's life. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Samuel J. Silk may be made to Jefferson Hospital in gratitude of his excellent doctors, especially Dr. Howard H. Weitz and Dr. Gregory C. Kane Please make checks payable to Jefferson and mail to: Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 S. 9th Street, Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107 or donate online (https://w3.jefferson.edu/giving.cfm) or donations may be made in his memory to Holy Trinity Armenian Church in Cheltenham, PA (http://holytrinity-pa.org/
