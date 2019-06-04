Silver, Jeff, - 64, of Northfield, lost his courageous battle to cancer on May 31st, 2019. He leaves behind a beloved wife, son, grandson, and brother. He was born and raised in Margate, NJ where he spent most of his time on the beach or in the water surfing. Jeff met his wife of 44 years while in Israel, together they returned to the Jersey Shore to begin their family life. They joyfully welcomed their son in 1980, Jeff became the epitome of a family man and remained devoted to his family. Jeff worked in the glass business his entire professional life, and was passionate about his art. While raising their son he could be found at the field or gymnasium where his son was participating in athletics. He and his son had more than typical father/son relationship, they were close friends. Jeff was a humorous, simple man who had many passions. Music and concerts played a large role in his life, his favorite group Pink Floyd stands out. Jeffery was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan his entire life but enjoyed the entertainment of all sports. Another passion was his lawn, which was full of colorful flowers as soon as Spring would allow. After raising their son, he and his wife were able to travel and enjoyed the company of each other. In 2014 their son blessed him with another beautiful addition to his life, Jeff was promoted to "Pop-Pop". In his few short years with his grandson, Jeff spent countless hours enjoying life with him and sharing his passion of the ocean, beach, boardwalk and sports. Even during his battle he was coaching his grandson on baseball plays. The family will hold a private burial with a Celebration of Life to follow, as they toast Jeff to a life well lived with a shot of tequila. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother Barbara Rosenberg Klein. He is survived by his wife Evelyn Silver; son Jordan Silver (Krista); grandson Matthew Silver; and brother Mitch Silver (Kandyce). In lieu of flowers please send donations to Alliance for a Living Ocean www.livingocean.org 609-494-7800 P.O. Box 2250 Long Beach Township, NJ 08008 (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
