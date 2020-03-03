Silvesti, Frank, - 92, of Hammonton, passed away March 2nd, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family on 1st Rd. where he was also born. Frank was a dedicated Hammonton First Responder for over 70 years where he held the titles of Assistant Chief of the Hammonton Vol. Fire Company #1 and Lieutenant of the Hammonton Rescue Squad. He graduated from Hammonton High School, was a dedicated Hammonton sports fan and received the All Sports Booster Club fan award. Frank served in the U.S. Army during WWII, he also worked for South Jersey Laundry for over 50 years. He is predeceased by his parents Dominic and Caterina and siblings Joseph, Carlo, Rose, and Grace Silvesti. Surviving is his loving wife Marian (nee Rubba), children Gregg Silvesti (Trixie), Dr. Garry Silvesti (Gina), Marguerite Patton (Russell), Valerie McCarty (Kenny), and Dr. Lauren Silvesti-Lee (Alan) grandchildren Gregg Silvesti (Kristen), Matthew Silvesti (Gina), Kendall Hovermale (Clark), Kerri Patton (Kevin Whitney), Cole and Brian McCarty, Ben and Ashlyn Silvesti, Tony and Danny Lee, great-grandchildren Clark Dylan and Chase Hovermale, Gavin Silvesti, and Christopher and Riley Silvesti. Family and friends are invited to his visitation Thursday, March 5th from 9:00-11:30 am with funeral services at 11:30 am all at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. Entombment will follow at Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. 1st Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Donations may be made to the Hammonton Vol. Fire Company #1 108 Front St. Hammonton, NJ 08037 or St. Vincent DePaul Society 226 French St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. To share condolences, visit marinellafuneralhome.com
Service information
Mar 5
Viewing
Thursday, March 5, 2020
9:00AM-11:30AM
9:00AM-11:30AM
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. Third St.
Hammonton, NJ 08037
102 N. Third St.
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Guaranteed delivery before Frank's Viewing begins.
Mar 5
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
11:30AM-12:15PM
11:30AM-12:15PM
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. Third St.
Hammonton, NJ 08037
102 N. Third St.
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Guaranteed delivery before Frank's Funeral Service begins.
Mar 5
Entombment
Thursday, March 5, 2020
12:30PM-1:00PM
12:30PM-1:00PM
Greenmount Cemetery
124 S. 1st Road
Hammonton, NJ 08037
124 S. 1st Road
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Guaranteed delivery before Frank's Entombment begins.
Most Popular
-
South Jersey, did you hear that? Loud noise shakes area Thursday morning
-
Atlantic City police investigate death at Golden Nugget
-
Battle lines drawn in Ocean City over "dinner club" loophole to BYOB ban
-
Nature reserve coming to Galloway Township
-
Where can you find your favorite Italian sub at the shore?
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
TWO GUYS HANDYMAN SERVICE Electrical/Plumbing/Carpentry Over 30 yrs experience! Kitchen/Bath…
WATER RESTORATION SPECIALIST INTERIOR/EXTERIOR RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PAINTING · POWER W…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.