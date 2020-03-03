Silvesti, Frank, - 92, of Hammonton, passed away March 2nd, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family on 1st Rd. where he was also born. Frank was a dedicated Hammonton First Responder for over 70 years where he held the titles of Assistant Chief of the Hammonton Vol. Fire Company #1 and Lieutenant of the Hammonton Rescue Squad. He graduated from Hammonton High School, was a dedicated Hammonton sports fan and received the All Sports Booster Club fan award. Frank served in the U.S. Army during WWII, he also worked for South Jersey Laundry for over 50 years. He is predeceased by his parents Dominic and Caterina and siblings Joseph, Carlo, Rose, and Grace Silvesti. Surviving is his loving wife Marian (nee Rubba), children Gregg Silvesti (Trixie), Dr. Garry Silvesti (Gina), Marguerite Patton (Russell), Valerie McCarty (Kenny), and Dr. Lauren Silvesti-Lee (Alan) grandchildren Gregg Silvesti (Kristen), Matthew Silvesti (Gina), Kendall Hovermale (Clark), Kerri Patton (Kevin Whitney), Cole and Brian McCarty, Ben and Ashlyn Silvesti, Tony and Danny Lee, great-grandchildren Clark Dylan and Chase Hovermale, Gavin Silvesti, and Christopher and Riley Silvesti. Family and friends are invited to his visitation Thursday, March 5th from 9:00-11:30 am with funeral services at 11:30 am all at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. Entombment will follow at Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. 1st Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Donations may be made to the Hammonton Vol. Fire Company #1 108 Front St. Hammonton, NJ 08037 or St. Vincent DePaul Society 226 French St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. To share condolences, visit marinellafuneralhome.com

Service information

Mar 5
Viewing
Thursday, March 5, 2020
9:00AM-11:30AM
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. Third St.
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Mar 5
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
11:30AM-12:15PM
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. Third St.
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Mar 5
Entombment
Thursday, March 5, 2020
12:30PM-1:00PM
Greenmount Cemetery
124 S. 1st Road
Hammonton, NJ 08037
