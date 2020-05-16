Silvestre, Lilian Flora, - 71, of Vineland, Lilian Flora Silvestre, passed into the welcoming arms of the Lord on April 20, 2020. She was born in the town of Binangonan, Philippines on February 13, 1949 and immigrated to the United States over twenty years ago. She was a secretary in a local nursing home and a devoted parishioner, as well as a choir member at St. Francis Roman Catholic Church. Lilian was predeceased by her parents, Mamiliano and Herminia F. Silvestre and eldest sibling, Milian, who passed away in 2019. She is survived by her sisters, Vivian Salgado from CA (Jesus P Salgado Sr) and Miriam Reisch from Vineland, NJ; brothers, William Sr., Brian and Adrian Silvestre, all from the Philippines; nephews, John Michael "Bobot" Silvestre, Agustin "Gus", Mark and Jesus Jr., Salgado, Jesus Raphael "Jay-ar" Reisch, William Jr "Bong-bong" (Rose Anne), William III "Don-don" Silvestre (Marizette), Julian Gabriel "Jiggy", Julian Miguel "Mikee", Julian Rafael "Rajji" Silvestre, Emil Silvestre; nieces, Emilyn S Sunga (Cyril Sunga), Mercedez "Chad" Salgado and Ria Silvestre; sisters-in-law, AnaBelle, Ethel and Marilyn Silvestre, great grand nephews, Camby Makavelli "Mac-Mac", Carlos Emmanuel "Caloy" Sunga and Sean Silvestre; great grand nieces, Zabdielle and Zoe Silvestre and Charlize "Emm" Sunga. Her passing leaves a void in the hearts of the family and those who had the pleasure to know Lilian. Our loss is surely heaven's gain. Funeral services were private. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
