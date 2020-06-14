Silvestro, Lynne M., - 77, of Galloway, Lynne M. Silvestro, 77, died peacefully at home in Smithville, NJ on June 7, 2020 after a long battle with metastasized breast cancer. Lynne was born in East Orange, NJ and grew up in East Orange and Bloomfield. Her parents, Michael H. Masto and Gertrude (Collier) Masto predeceased her. In 1964, Lynne married Louis Silvestro. They were happily married for 27 years before his death. She is survived by her daughter Lauren and partner Kanan Satche; sisters Janice Vittes and Dianna Masto and their husbands Joe Blaze and David Oakley; and sister-in-law Elizabeth Masto. She was predeceased by her brother Doug Masto. She leaves behind her aunt and friend Marie Casillas and many beloved nieces, nephews and their children. Among Lynne's greatest joys was to spend time with her family, particularly the children, and to enjoy their company and a good book on the shores of Lake George NY. Lynne was the first in her extended family to attend college and graduated from Douglass College in 1964 and attended graduate school at the University of Iowa. Lynne ("Mrs. S") retired from teaching English and Creative Writing at Absegami High School in 2007 where she had also served as advisor to the year book staff. For ten years following her retirement she facilitated a scholarship fund for local students who planned to study writing in college. She volunteered for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for many years. She cared deeply about social injustices and worked to rectify them. An avid reader herself, Lynne was passionate about her work as a teacher and mentor to countless students, many of whom remained close friends until her death. Lynne developed strong friendships throughout all phases of her life and her friends continued to give her love and assistance during these last few difficult months. Contributions may be made to her favorite organizations: Human Rights Campaign, CASA or Habitat for Humanity. Due to corona virus restrictions we will delay an in-person memorial. Per Lynne's wishes she will be cremated and interred alongside her husband. We would like to encourage family and friends to write remembrances on the memorial wall provided by Parsels Funeral Home, parselsfh@yahoo.com. The creative expressions of those who knew her will be a fitting way to say goodbye. She will be able to spend time in the hereafter offering loving and helpful suggestions on how to improve our writing and communication skills.
Most Popular
-
What might Atlantic City casinos look like when they reopen?
-
Gov. Phil Murphy lifts COVID-19 stay-at-home order
-
Video shows struggle before state trooper fires at man during parkway stop
-
Icahn submits plan to tear down Trump Plaza
-
EHT schools part ways with substitute custodian after probing alleged racism in social media post
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer &…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.