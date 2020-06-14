Silvestro, Lynne M., - 77, of Galloway, Lynne M. Silvestro, 77, died peacefully at home in Smithville, NJ on June 7, 2020 after a long battle with metastasized breast cancer. Lynne was born in East Orange, NJ and grew up in East Orange and Bloomfield. Her parents, Michael H. Masto and Gertrude (Collier) Masto predeceased her. In 1964, Lynne married Louis Silvestro. They were happily married for 27 years before his death. She is survived by her daughter Lauren and partner Kanan Satche; sisters Janice Vittes and Dianna Masto and their husbands Joe Blaze and David Oakley; and sister-in-law Elizabeth Masto. She was predeceased by her brother Doug Masto. She leaves behind her aunt and friend Marie Casillas and many beloved nieces, nephews and their children. Among Lynne's greatest joys was to spend time with her family, particularly the children, and to enjoy their company and a good book on the shores of Lake George NY. Lynne was the first in her extended family to attend college and graduated from Douglass College in 1964 and attended graduate school at the University of Iowa. Lynne ("Mrs. S") retired from teaching English and Creative Writing at Absegami High School in 2007 where she had also served as advisor to the year book staff. For ten years following her retirement she facilitated a scholarship fund for local students who planned to study writing in college. She volunteered for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for many years. She cared deeply about social injustices and worked to rectify them. An avid reader herself, Lynne was passionate about her work as a teacher and mentor to countless students, many of whom remained close friends until her death. Lynne developed strong friendships throughout all phases of her life and her friends continued to give her love and assistance during these last few difficult months. Contributions may be made to her favorite organizations: Human Rights Campaign, CASA or Habitat for Humanity. Due to corona virus restrictions we will delay an in-person memorial. Per Lynne's wishes she will be cremated and interred alongside her husband. We would like to encourage family and friends to write remembrances on the memorial wall provided by Parsels Funeral Home, parselsfh@yahoo.com. The creative expressions of those who knew her will be a fitting way to say goodbye. She will be able to spend time in the hereafter offering loving and helpful suggestions on how to improve our writing and communication skills.

