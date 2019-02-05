Simione, Patricia "Pat", - 80, of Landisville, Patricia S. "Pat" Simione (nee Prohowich), 80, of Landisville, NJ passed away early Sunday morning February 3, 2019 at home where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Pat was born in Millville, raised in Carmel and was a lifelong area resident. She was the daughter of the late Tatiana Wurtzel (nee Nedohon) & Michael Prohowich. She was predeceased by her brother Paul "Fuzzy" Wurtzel & sister Pearl Wurtzel. Pat's proudest achievements were her family and working nights for a number of years at Centerton Country Club, Frog Rock & as a security guard at Two Guys while attending college during the day to obtain her college degree. Before retiring, Pat was employed as a Sanitary Health Inspector with the City of Vineland. Pat enjoyed antiquing and also owned & operated Attic Acquisitions. She was a Life Member of the Cumberland Players where she performed in many plays. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling and socializing with friends & family. Pat is survived by 3 children; Anthony P. Simione & wife Cheryl, Anita DelVecchio & husband Michael, Andrew Simione & wife Lorissa, 8 grandchildren; Jamie, Angela, Madelyn, Maria & Andrea Simione, Sherri Pernice, Derrick Miller, Michael DelVecchio, 2 great-grandchildren; Roman & Lucas, 3 brother's; Ken Wurtzel & wife Lenore, George & Martin Wurtzel, Her best friend; Norma Whittaker as well as several nieces & nephews & the extended Wurtzel & Nedohon families. Relatives & friends will be received on Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 PM & again on Friday from 9:00-10:30 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 10:30. Burial will be private in the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. For those who wish in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation "Bile Duct Foundation", through her personal donation page at www.inmemof.org/pat-simione or by mail to 5526 West 13400 South, #510, Herriman, UT 84096. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
