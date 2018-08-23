Simmerman, Gilbert E., - 78, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Monday, August 20, 2018. Born in Wildwood to the late Gilbert F. and Anna P. Fowler Simmerman, he was raised in Dennisville before moving to Cape May Court House. He retired from Bell Telephone. Gil attended Dennis Township Elementary School before graduating in the Class of 1958 from Middle Township High School. While in high school, he played on the football team that won the South Jersey Group I Championship twice. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Cape May Court House and the Middle Township Fire Department for 17 years, serving as Assistant Chief for some of those years. He was also an active member of the MTHS Alumni Association and of the South Seaville Camp Meeting. He was a strong supporter of the Ranch Hope for Boys. Gil is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn A. Wills Simmerman; his daughter, Kimberly Thompson (Rewi); his son, Gilbert R. "Buddy" Simmerman (Nancy); his sister, Peggyann Champion (Paul); his brothers, Robert Simmerman (Sandy) and Herbert Simmerman; his five grandchildren, Kelli Quinn (JP), Tamra Thompson, Jason Thompson, Camryn Simmerman, and McKenna Simmerman; his two great grandchildren, Selah Quinn and Cormac Quinn; and his aunt, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister in law, Nancy Simmerman. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1 Church Street, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Memorial donations may be made to Ranch Hope, Inc., PO Box 325, Alloway, NJ 08001. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
