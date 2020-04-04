Simmons Lee, Howard, - 79, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away on March 18, 2020, after a courageous battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Howard was born on February 28, 1941, in Bamberg, South Carolina. He relocated to New York City at an early age. Howard was a retired New York City Police Officer and community volunteer. Upon relocating to Mays Landing, NJ he became active in community affairs and the political arena. He is survived by is brothers Sylvester of Jamaica, New York, and Clary of Jacksonville, Florida. His children Howard Jr., Gregory, Hope and grandson Benjamin. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

