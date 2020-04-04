Simmons Lee, Howard, - 79, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away on March 18, 2020, after a courageous battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Howard was born on February 28, 1941, in Bamberg, South Carolina. He relocated to New York City at an early age. Howard was a retired New York City Police Officer and community volunteer. Upon relocating to Mays Landing, NJ he became active in community affairs and the political arena. He is survived by is brothers Sylvester of Jamaica, New York, and Clary of Jacksonville, Florida. His children Howard Jr., Gregory, Hope and grandson Benjamin. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Most Popular
-
A New York radio reporter, a party on LBI and now 2 dead from coronavirus
-
Shore Medical offers all employees voluntary layoffs amid COVID-19 revenue crunch
-
State officials report first COVID-19 death in Atlantic County
-
Host of Bridgeton gathering charged with disorderly conduct
-
Why NJ and Cape May County are reporting different COVID-19 case totals
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.