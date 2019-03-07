Simmons, Nathaniel (Nate) Kenneth , - Born April 23, 1991, Nate received his " WINGS " on February 25, 2019 His sudden passing has left his Family and friends devastated and heartbroken and at a loss for words. Nate leaves to mourn, his loving Hand picked Grandfathers and Grandmothers Moms and Dads many brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles and cousins, friends, Nate will be sadly and surely missed by his church families, House of God in AC, Praise Tabernacle of EHT and Voice of Holiness church of Vineland NJ. Forever and loving you, The Fonville-Cherry Family of EHT and AC. NJ. The Murray Family of Vineland NJ. and Jamaica, Easter Seals of Northfield NJ, DDD state office Case Managers Arrangement by serenity funeral home of Pleasantville New Jersey, Nate, will have a graveside service at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Mays Landing 12 noon Thursday, March 7, 2019.
