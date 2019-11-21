Simms, Donna Marie, - 65, of Greensboro, NC and formerly of Atlantic City, departed this life on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. Born in Atlantic City, she attended the local public schools and was employed by Resorts Hotel Casino for twenty years before retiring. Donna is predeceased by her parents, Walter and Lillian Simms; her companion of 46 years, Thomas Walker; her siblings, Ellastine Weekes, Joyce Ross, Deborah Simms, Walter Simms Jr., and William Simms; and brother-in-law, William Weekes. Surviving are her five children, Walter T. Simms (Deirdra), Jodie Simms, Franklin Simms, Adam Ross and Derrick Ross; eleven grandchildren; her favorite niece, Stacey M. Weekes; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services will be held 11 AM Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Victory First Presbyterian Church, 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10 AM. Burial in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements are by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
