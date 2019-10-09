Simon, Joseph A., - 59, of Atlantic City, NJ passed away Friday October 4th, 2019. Joseph was born in Hammonton and was a resident for over 20 years. He worked for Mighty Joe's Gas Station in Shamong, NJ and enjoyed working on cars, riding his motorcycle, and fishing. Joseph is predeceased by his parents, John and Pauline Simon. He is survived by his three children, Joseph J. Simon (Michele) of Egg Harbor Twp., Melissa Romaine (Charles) of St. Augustine, FL, and Marc A. Simon of Hammonton, and his brother John Simon of Hammonton. Loving grandfather of Benjamin and Levi Simon. Family and friends are invited to his visitation, Friday October 11th at 12:00pm with funeral services to follow at 1:00pm all at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. To share condolences visit marinellafuneralhome.com
