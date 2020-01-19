Simon, Sidney, - 94, died on December 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Sidney was born in Belitze, Poland in 1925. As a teenager, he joined the Underground during World War II as a partisan. He also served with distinction as a soldier in the Russian army before emigrating with his family to a displaced persons camp in Austria at the War's end. Sidney came to the United States in 1949 and settled in Baltimore, Maryland. He started out as a factory worker and in short time, founded his own scrap metal business. To further his education, he attended night school where he met his wife Rosalie, whom he married in 1952. Sidney and Rosalie were happily married for 67 years. In 1954, Sidney and Rosalie moved to Pleasantville, New Jersey, where he together with his father Samuel and his brother Richard purchased a chicken farm. While in Pleasantville he established a company, South Jersey Automotive and Equipment Co. and bought and sold military trucks and equipment. In 1962, Sidney established M&M Land Co. and Atlantic City Lots, Inc. where he served as president. Sidney and Rosalie moved to Margate, New Jersey in 1961, where he was a resident until 2017, at which time he and Rosalie moved to Floral Park, NY. In Margate, Sidney was an active member and supporter of Temple Beth El, the Hebrew Academy and numerous other community and charitable organizations. Sidney's support of State of Israel Bonds was recognized by the organization which presented him with its 1970 Jerusalem Award. He also was recognized repeatedly as a Golden Gifts Donor to the annual Federation-U.J.A. Campaign and received the 1978 Scroll of Honor Award from the Hebrew Academy of Atlantic City. In 2004, the JFS (Jewish Family Services) Wall of Honor at the Samuel and Czerna Jewish Family Service Building at Jerome Avenue, Margate, NJ was dedicated in honor of Sidney and Rosalie Simon. Through his Holocaust memoir "In the Birches of Belarus: A Partisan's Revenge" and discussions with students at The Richard Stockton University of New Jersey, Sidney has educated many students and adults alike about his life as a partisan and a soldier in the Russian Army fighting Germans during World War II. His story of bravery and resilience continues to be taught at Stockton University. Sidney is survived by his wife Rosalie, his son and daughter-in-law, Mitchell and Debra, his daughter Ruth, his son Bill, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A service was held at the Star of David Memorial Chapel and the funeral at Beth Moses Cemetery in West Babylon, NY on December 11, 2019.
Most Popular
-
Bronx man charged in kidnapping, raping and trafficking Atlantic City woman
-
Missing Egg Harbor City man found dead; police looking for car
-
Philadelphia man dies in Vineland plant accident
-
Atlantic City mayor's goals for 2020 include tearing down Trump Plaza
-
‘The worst kept secret:’ Local speakeasies stand 100 years after prohibition
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.