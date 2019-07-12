Simonetti, Josephine, - 84, of Winslow Twp., NJ passed away peacefully Wednesday July 10, 2019 at her home with her loving family and friends by her side. Josephine was born in Hammonton and graduated from Hammonton High School in 1952. For Josephine, her priority was her family. Devoted wife of Mike, she loved to dance with him and go to the casinos. Josephine worked for Universal Supply Company for over 30 years and also part time at the Winslow Post Office. She was also very active in Our Lady of Mount Carmel alongside her husband. She is predeceased by her parents John and Amelia Gelona, brother-in-law Frank Italiano, and her loving husband Michael N. Simonetti. She is survived by three daughters, Barbara Elliott of Hammonton, NJ, Donna Krason (Mark) of Winslow, NJ and Lisa Grasso (Joseph) of Hammonton, NJ, sister Suzanne Italiano of Elm, NJ. Loving grandmother of Krista Williams (Kenny), Aaron Elliot, Lauren Ritz (Brian), Corinne Nardin (Matthew), Megan Krason and Michael Grasso. Great Grandmother of Emily, Olivia, Brandon, Kenny and Amelia. She will also be missed by her caregiver Martha. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Sunday Eve. from 6:00-8:00pm and Monday from 9:30 10:30am all at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery 500 N. White Horse Pike Hammonton, NJ.
