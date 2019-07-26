Simonsen, William Alfred, - 91, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on July 23, 2019 at the age of 91. Born in Atlantic City to Helmer Revere and Madeleine Susan (nee McGlinsey), Bill grew up in Atlantic City. He enlisted in the Marines, attended Trenton State College; then was recalled to the USMC, and finished his education at Rutgers. He married June M. Walton during these hectic years. They had five children: Kathleen Swisher, Patricia Susan (deceased) William, Robert (Pattie), James (Karen), and grandchildren Katie, Kara, Loryn. Nik, Joe, Ken, Willie, Jaime, and Joel, 2 great grandchildren Xavier (deceased) and Austin. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law Patsy Walton, his daughter-in-law Jacquline, and his great grandson, Xavier Acevedo. Bill was employed at Lenox China for many years as an efficiency engineer, retiring as director of new products. Bill was happiest working in his workshop, especially when passing on his skills to his children, and later to his grandchildren. He was well-known as builder of catboats, sneakboxes and other small boats and boat models. He won many blue ribbon for these, and for restoring older wooden boats. The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Gery and staff; and Dr; Barry Kimmel and staff for their guidance and care during the last few years. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice. Friends will be received at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield NJ 08225 on Monday, July 29th between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
ATLAS CONSTRUCTION ROOFING SIDING All Phases of Construction! Painting, Power washing, Bathr…
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.