Simpkins, George W., - 82, of Cape May Court House, passed away on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Born in Cape May Court House to the late George H. and Louise Newsome Simpkins, he was a lifelong resident here. He was assistant manager at the ACME in Sea Isle City and attended the First Baptist Church in Cape May Court House. George was a volunteer with the Middle Township Ambulance Corps Auxiliary and a member of the Democrat Club. He spent his winters in Florida. He enjoyed golfing and driving, especially his golf cart in Florida. He also enjoyed gardening and made pickles to give to friends and family. He loved his AKC Champion Westies. George is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy; his daughter, Sharon (Joseph) Coco; his son, Gary (Michelle) Simpkins; his sister, Louise Masterson; his brother in law, Richard Edward Hoffman; his three grandsons, Jon (Kim) Simpkins, Joseph (Erin) Coco, and Vincent Coco; his two great grandchildren, Edan Simpkins and Talulla Coco; and his nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Memorial donations may be made to the Cape May County Zoo, 4 Moore Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
