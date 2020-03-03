Simpkins, Lori, - 54, of Mays Landing, previously of Lindenwold, passed peacefully at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Lori grew up in Pleasantville and graduated from Holy Spirit High School. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her brothers and friends. She is predeceased by her parents James and Margaret (Peterson). She is survived by her brothers James Jr. (Amanda), Mark, and Scott, her nephews Derek (Ashley) and Jason (Megan) and grandnieces Nora and Emery. Services will be held in private on Friday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Germania Cemetery, limited to family and close friends. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her name to a favorite charity. Arrrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com.
Most Popular
-
South Jersey, did you hear that? Loud noise shakes area Thursday morning
-
Atlantic City police investigate death at Golden Nugget
-
Battle lines drawn in Ocean City over "dinner club" loophole to BYOB ban
-
Nature reserve coming to Galloway Township
-
Where can you find your favorite Italian sub at the shore?
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
TWO GUYS HANDYMAN SERVICE Electrical/Plumbing/Carpentry Over 30 yrs experience! Kitchen/Bath…
WATER RESTORATION SPECIALIST INTERIOR/EXTERIOR RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PAINTING · POWER W…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.