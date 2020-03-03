Simpkins, Lori, - 54, of Mays Landing, previously of Lindenwold, passed peacefully at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Lori grew up in Pleasantville and graduated from Holy Spirit High School. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her brothers and friends. She is predeceased by her parents James and Margaret (Peterson). She is survived by her brothers James Jr. (Amanda), Mark, and Scott, her nephews Derek (Ashley) and Jason (Megan) and grandnieces Nora and Emery. Services will be held in private on Friday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Germania Cemetery, limited to family and close friends. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her name to a favorite charity. Arrrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com.

