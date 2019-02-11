Simpson, Jean (nee Young), - 84, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Wesley Manor. Born in Wilmington, DE to the late George and Edith (nee Wharton) Young. She graduated from Wilmington High School and the former Goldey-Beacom Business College. Jean then worked for the DuPont Company prior to moving to Ocean City where she married and resided for the rest of her life. Jean was an active member of the Colony Club and she acted in and directed many of their drama department's theater productions. She also was an avid reader. First and foremost, Jean was devoted to her immediate and extended family. Jean was predeceased by her sons: John Gillian in 1982, James Gillian in 2014, and her husband David Simpson in 2009. Surviving are her sons: Steven Gillian of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Jay (Michele) Gillian of Ocean City, NJ, a brother: Robert (Susan) Tribit, of Glen Mills, PA, step-children: Scott, Sandy and Tracy, and seven grandchildren. Her Funeral Service will be offered Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 12 O'clock noon from the Ocean City Tabernacle, 5th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10 O'clock until time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. The family suggests memorial contributions to either the James Roy Gillian or John David Gillian Scholarship funds, c/o Ocean City High School, 5th Street at Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226 or the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
