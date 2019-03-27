Simpson, Joan Alice (NEE Sullivan), - 93, of Beesley's Point, NJ passed away on March 23, 2019, at her home. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she lived in Collingdale, PA, Drexel Hill, PA and Ocean City, NJ before moving to Beesley's Point, NJ. She was a graduate of West Catholic High School class of 1944, and in 1947 she married the love of her life, John H. P. Simpson (she always called him "Jack"). Mrs. Simpson worked for D. Schultz Wall Covering in Drexel Hill, PA for many years and volunteered as a Gray Lady for Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital. When she moved to Ocean City, she worked as a Bookkeeper for Walker, Previti, Holmes and Associates for 17 years retiring in 2000. Mrs. Simpson enjoyed dancing and bike riding and was an avid beach goer. Surviving are three children, Mark Simpson of Ocean City, NJ, Joan Petino of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Jeanette Bastian (John) of Palermo, NJ, six grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister in law Jackie and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday morning at 11 o'clock from the Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until the time of mass. Burial will follow the mass in Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 North US Highway 9, Swainton, NJ 08210. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
