Simpson, John E., - 50, of Egg Harbor Township, passed peacefully in his sleep on February 26, 2019 due to complications of M.S. He was predeceased by his father, Pinky; and his brother, Daniel H. He is survived by his mother and best friend, Joan; brother Edward (Sue), and Daniel D.; his sisters, Justine Coyle (John), and Sharon Morrison (Dennis); his sons, John, Stephen, and Justin; his daughter, Joan Ashley; two grandchildren; and Jennifer, the love of his life for 12 years. As per John's request, services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for his family at: adams-perfect.com

