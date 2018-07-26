Simpson, Kathleen Laura "Katie", - 33, of Somers Point, passed away naturally on July 24th surrounded by her family. Katie, born in 1984, brought joy and sunshine everyday to her parents Lisa and Brian Weiss of Somers Point. She had a contagious smile that brightened many lives. Katie had a big heart, always generous, loved children, teaching and giving gifts! She was a true blessing to her sisters Amy and Kristie, filling their lives with her loving spirit, warm sensitivity and sense of humor. Katie attended St. Joseph Regional School, Mainland Regional High School and received her Master's Degree in Special Education from Rowan University. She was a beloved Kindergarten teacher at Wildwood Crest Elementary School and a long time employee at the Clam Bar in Somers Point, which filled her life with many happy memories and great friends. It was there she met her soulmate and love of her life, Todd. Always inseparable, like two peas in a pod, they married in 2009 and raised their three daughters Natalie (7), Kelly (6) and Marley Mae (4). She was a devoted, amazing wife, and was the ultimate example of motherhood for her three little angels. Katie is survived by her husband Todd; daughters Natalie, Kelly and Marley Mae; parents Lisa and Brian Weiss; sisters Kristie Weiss and Amy McDermott (Colin); brother-in-law Jason (Alyse); and nephews, Cameron, Jordan, Jack and Brian. Her memory will forever be in the hearts of her extended families, especially her mother-in-law Phyllis Simpson, special aunts, uncles and cousins who shared their close-knit lives and were by her side at the end. The family extends its sincere gratitude and appreciation for the overwhelming support, thoughts, and prayers they have received. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Friday, July 27th from 5pm to 8pm at Adams Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road in Somers Point on Saturday, July 28th at 10 am. Burial will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Katie's memory to be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
