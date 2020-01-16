Simpson, Linda L., - 60, of Brigantine, passed away on Tuesday January 14, 2020 after an extended illness. Linda was born in Atlantic City to the late John and Kathryn (Stickel) Bretcher. She was a graduate of Stockton University with a degree in Marine Biology. Linda was one of the founding members and was very active in the True Spirit Coalition based at the Community Presbyterian Church. The coalition is an organization that helps the needy of Brigantine with meals for homebound seniors and families. In addition to the coalition she was very active at the Church. She could be seen volunteering at the annual Election Day Turkey dinner and providing coffee and treats in the church hall for families during funeral visitations. Linda enjoyed painting and artwork and photography. She was a bookkeeper for her husband Andy at Simpson Builders Inc. Linda is survived by her beloved husband Andy Simpson, her son Andrew Simpson (Mindy), her daughters Meggan Advena (Michael) and Katie Simpson. She is also survived by her grandsons Jack and Lucas Simpson, her brother John "Jack" Bretcher Jr. (Jill) and her sister Patricia Brestle (Mark). Relatives and friends are invited to attend Linda's Life Celebration Gathering on Saturday January 18, 2020 from 9 to 11am at the Community Presbyterian Church, 1501 Brigantine Ave. Brigantine NJ 08203. Memorial Service will follow at 11am. Interment is private. The family will accept flowers. If you so desire donations can be made to the True Spirit Coalition in care of the Community Presbyterian Church at the above address. To share your fondest memory of Linda please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
