Sincere, Joyce (Joy) J., - 80, passed away suddenly at home on June 6th, 2019. Joy was born and raised in Atlantic City NJ and was a current resident of Cape Coral Fl. Joy was married to Joseph C Sincere for 28 years until his unexpected passing in 1986. She is predeceased by both parents, 3 sisters and 2 Brothers, Joseph and Rose Giglia, Frances Calabrese, Vita Giglia, Marie Corvari, Anthony Giglia and Vincent Giglia respectively. She is survived by Daughter, Lori Fiduccia (Tony); Granddaughter, Jenna Chattin Tulley (Scott), Granddaughter, Kat Tulley; Sister, Rose Zompa and Sister, Gloria Bartechko. Joy requested a Celebration of Life to be shared with family rather than a traditional service. Date and time to be determined. Friends and Family will be notified. Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.
