Sinderbrand, David "Chip", - of Margate, passed away suddenly on August 31. Chip possessed a beautiful and generous spirit. He was loved and respected by all who knew him both in his career as an attorney, where he helped countless clients, and in his personal life, where friends and family were everything. A lifelong Margate resident, Chip attended Atlantic City High School, where he was a member of the varsity tennis team, Ithaca College, and the California Western School of Law. Chip is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his children Sarah, Daniel, and Jacob, around whom his world revolved; his brothers Steve (Pam), Gary (Alane), and Rick; his mother, Joyce Vilensky; his aunt Debra Rosenberg; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He is predeceased by his father, Saul Sinderbrand, whom he joins in our eternal memory. Chip will live in our hearts forever. Services were private. Donations in Chip's memory can be made to Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A Superior Cleaning Company With Attention to Detail Weekly, Bi-Weekly, Construction Clean-U…
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.