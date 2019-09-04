Sinderbrand, David "Chip", - of Margate, passed away suddenly on August 31. Chip possessed a beautiful and generous spirit. He was loved and respected by all who knew him both in his career as an attorney, where he helped countless clients, and in his personal life, where friends and family were everything. A lifelong Margate resident, Chip attended Atlantic City High School, where he was a member of the varsity tennis team, Ithaca College, and the California Western School of Law. Chip is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his children Sarah, Daniel, and Jacob, around whom his world revolved; his brothers Steve (Pam), Gary (Alane), and Rick; his mother, Joyce Vilensky; his aunt Debra Rosenberg; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He is predeceased by his father, Saul Sinderbrand, whom he joins in our eternal memory. Chip will live in our hearts forever. Services were private. Donations in Chip's memory can be made to Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

