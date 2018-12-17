Singer, Jacqueline (Jackie) Ina, - 83, of Brigantine, (nee: Wallen) passed away very peacefully on December 15th after a long illness. She was a life-long resident of the Atlantic City area, including 55 years in Margate, where she was a long-time member of Congregation Beth El. She had been active in the community, including holding leadership roles in the Marvenac chapter of the Women's League for Medical Research and the Margate schools PTA. She was retired from the Margate Schools. Born with challenging physical disabilities, Jackie overcame many obstacles to lead a remarkable and vibrant life. She was a devoted, loving wife, mother, and grandmother predeceased by her parents I. Jack and Ann Wallen, her husband Leonard, and her brother Michael Wallen. She is survived by her children Ira, Marc, Arthur, and Stacy; and by seven grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Wednesday 11am at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery, 6691 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp. For those who wish: Memorial contributions may be directed in memory of Jacqueline Singer to Beron Jewish Older Adult Services, 1102 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
