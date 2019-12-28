Sinon, Charles A. "Buck", - of Mays Landing, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the age of 81 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He is predeceased by his parents, John and Sadie Callahan Sinon. Surviving are his devoted wife of 58 years, Patricia (nee Martin); their three children Eileen Bramley (Kevin), Charles Jr. (Rita), and Michael (Alisha) Sinon; his siblings Jack (Alice), Pat Koch (Woody), and Sharon Giaccio (Peter); eight grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Buck's life at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 10-11am, where a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Buck's memory to St. Vincent de Paul Church. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
