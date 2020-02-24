Siozopoulos, Agoria, - 79, of Northfield, New Jersey passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on the morning of February 22, 2020. She is survived by her three children, Lisa Mitoulis (Chris), Sue Papadeas (Peter), Achilleas Siozopoulos (Maria), and three grandchildren Eleni, Dean, and Michael. She is also survived by her brothers John Delemitas and Kosmas Delemitas (Evangelia) and their children whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her husband Costas of 55 years in 2018. Agoria was born on November 26, 1940 in Dafni, Greece. Leaving her mother behind, she came with ambition to the United States in 1962 with her two brothers to meet their father in Philadelphia and found work as a seamstress. After marrying later that year in Dafni, the couple returned to Philadelphia and started their life together. She supported her husband in the restaurant business in Philadelphia and Atlantic City. Her priorities were raising her children, spending time with her brothers and their families, and her church. Her funeral service will be at 12 noon on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 7004 Ridge Avenue, Egg Harbor Twp, NJ. Viewing from 11 AM - 12 PM prior to the service. Interment will be at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Service information
11:00AM-12:00PM
Mill Road and Ridge Avenue
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ 08234
12:00PM
Mill Road and Ridge Avenue
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ 08234
