Sites, Rose Marie, - 93, of Green Valley, AZ, Rose Marie "Dinny" Sites (nee Mooney) passed away at her home on May 17 in Green Valley, AZ. Born in Atlantic City, NJ, Dinny graduated from the School of Nursing at Atlantic City Hospital in 1948 and joined the U.S. Navy in 1949. She served at the US Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, VA, with Air Transport Squadron Five out of Moffett Field in CA; and at the US Naval Hospital in Oakland, CA. She met First Lt. Edward "Bud" Sites, on a blind date, they married in Atlantic City in 1952 and settled in Geneva, OH, for 35 years, where Dinny worked as a nurse at Geneva Memorial Hospital. An avid golfer, lap swimmer and bridge player, Dinny was also a lifelong volunteer for many organizations, including the Red Cross, Friends in Deed and Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. Dinny is survived by daughter Kathleen Dempsey (Ken Dempsey) of Ashley Falls, MA; daughter Shawn of Los Angeles; son Tim of Charleston, SC; and son Kevin (Anita Sites) of Hong Kong; grandchildren Kelly, Ilya and Brendan Dempsey and Cami Paul; and great-granddaughter Gabriella Wiggins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward "Bud" Sites of Green Valley; her parents, Andrew and Rose Mooney of Atlantic City, NJ; and her brothers, Andrew J. Mooney of Ocean View, NJ and Joseph D. Mooney of Chanhassen, MN.

