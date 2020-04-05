Skaler, Mary, - of Atlantic City, passed away on April 2nd. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, grew up in Kansas City, and was very close to her family. In 1965, Mary met the love of her life, who was stationed in the Air Force, and moved to the east coast when he was discharged, where she raised her own family. Mary and her husband, Barry, were together and inseparable for over 50 years. Mary was a very loving and understanding person who always put her family first beyond all else. She had a very deep and unconditional love for her family. Mary enjoyed going to the Tropicana and was also a very quick-witted person. She was very sharp minded and always knew how to handle people and life. Mary was admired for all of her wonderful traits by family and friends. She was a very special person and will be missed. Mary is survived by her husband, Barry, daughter, Isabelle, daughter, Debby (Asher), and her 5-year-old granddaughter, Nessel, that she termed "Special Nessel." Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Avenue, Ventnor, NJ 08406. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

