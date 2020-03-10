Skibbe, Dayle Frances (Stengel), - 71, of Somers Point, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born April 18, 1948, in Irvington, New Jersey, she grew up in Union, graduated from Elizabethtown University, and worked as a teacher and teacher coordinator in preschools and elementary schools in southern New Jersey. She had an eye for craftsmanship and great bargains, especially for jewelry and pottery. She spent many years skillfully creating beautiful stained glass. In recent years, she split her time between her home in Somers Point and living with her family in Michigan. Her family will remember vacationing at the beach in Michigan, shopping for clothes for her growing grandchildren, eating the meatloaf that no one can make as well as her, and reading books together before bedtime. Survivors include her daughter Lori, son-in-law Ryan, grandkids Zander, Elena, Micah, and Dorothy, and a sister, Joan. Dayle was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Dorothy Stengel. Memorials may be given to HeritageHillHaven.org/donate/ Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Dayle Skibbe (Stengel) as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Mainland school officials bar those who traveled to affected countries or have COVID-19 symptoms
-
New Jersey may know about additional coronavirus cases Sunday
-
New Jersey announces fourth COVID-19 patient
-
Two more 'presumptive positive' cases of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in New Jersey
-
Governor declares state of emergency after five more in N.J. test positive for COVID-19
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Looking for flooring?
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.