Skibbe, Dayle Frances (Stengel), - 71, of Somers Point, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born April 18, 1948, in Irvington, New Jersey, she grew up in Union, graduated from Elizabethtown University, and worked as a teacher and teacher coordinator in preschools and elementary schools in southern New Jersey. She had an eye for craftsmanship and great bargains, especially for jewelry and pottery. She spent many years skillfully creating beautiful stained glass. In recent years, she split her time between her home in Somers Point and living with her family in Michigan. Her family will remember vacationing at the beach in Michigan, shopping for clothes for her growing grandchildren, eating the meatloaf that no one can make as well as her, and reading books together before bedtime. Survivors include her daughter Lori, son-in-law Ryan, grandkids Zander, Elena, Micah, and Dorothy, and a sister, Joan. Dayle was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Dorothy Stengel. Memorials may be given to HeritageHillHaven.org/donate/ Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

To plant a tree in memory of Dayle Skibbe (Stengel) as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

