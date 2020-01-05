Skinner, Lorraine D., - 67, of Vero Beach, FL passed away December 28, 2019, at VNA Hospice House. She was born February 29, 1952, in Mays Landing, New Jersey to the late Charles Robert and Kathryn "Patsy" Skinner, Jr. She enjoyed her many years of work at Florida Institute of Technology as a compliance manager. Survivors include son, Matt (Christina) Skinner; granddaughters, Emmy and Raina; sisters, Cathie and Sue Ann; sister-in-law, Pam; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Skip. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Skinner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries