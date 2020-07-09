Skinner, Reginald, - 50, of Pleasantville, departed his life suddenly Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was born February 2, 1970, in Stanford, CT., to Esther Skinner and James Gray, Sr. Reggie attended the Pleasantville and Atlantic City Public Schools. He was employed as an electrician for Bally's Hotel and Casino. Reggie leaves to cherish his fond memories: his wife, Tracy Skinner; mother, children, siblings, grandchildren, nephew, and a host of other family members and friends. A visitation will be 10AM to 11:45AM Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Shiloh Temple Apostolic Cathedral, 505 Madison Avenue, Atlantic City. Funeral Services are private. Interment will be in the Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangement Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City Black Lives Matter protest ends in 7 arrests
-
Protest Saturday in Atlantic City draws attention of outlaw motorcycle club
-
Man dies by suicide after jumping off Ocean City bridge, police say
-
More than 500 boats participate in pro-Trump parade around Absecon Island
-
Cape May County reporting spike in tourists testing positive for COVID-19
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.