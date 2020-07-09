Skinner, Reginald, - 50, of Pleasantville, departed his life suddenly Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was born February 2, 1970, in Stanford, CT., to Esther Skinner and James Gray, Sr. Reggie attended the Pleasantville and Atlantic City Public Schools. He was employed as an electrician for Bally's Hotel and Casino. Reggie leaves to cherish his fond memories: his wife, Tracy Skinner; mother, children, siblings, grandchildren, nephew, and a host of other family members and friends. A visitation will be 10AM to 11:45AM Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Shiloh Temple Apostolic Cathedral, 505 Madison Avenue, Atlantic City. Funeral Services are private. Interment will be in the Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangement Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com

