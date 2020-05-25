Skwisz, Joseph R., - of Margate, passed away on May 23, 2020. Joe was born in 1935 to Joseph and Emily Skwisz in East Newark, NJ. He resided in North Jersey until 1999 at which time he relocated to the shore area. Joe was proud to have served his country as a paratrooper in the 82nd airborne division. He was a semi-pro baseball player for the Philadelphia Phillies. He spent his working years at State Farm as an automobile adjuster. He loved to travel, sports, visit the casinos, and was an avid golfer. Joe was predeceased by his daughter, Susan. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; son Joseph, Jr.; stepsons Michael (Elaine-fiancé) Kornblau, and Andrew (Rachel) Kornblau; and grandchildren Sarah, Peyton, Thomas and Jason. Graveside services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shirat Hayam Synagogue, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, NJ 08406. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
