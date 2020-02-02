Slack, Margaret A. (nee Douglas) "GG", - 96, of Somers Point, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Pa to the late William A. and Alice L. (nee Lear) Douglas. She had lived in Pleasant Mills, NJ before moving to Somers Point, NJ many years ago. She was predeceased by her husband: William J. Slack, son: Carl W. Slack, grandson: William Slack. Surviving are her daughter: Eileen "Leenie" Slack, her son, Douglas Slack (Theo), her granddaughters: Michaele (Doug) Ely with whom she enjoyed spending time with, granddaughters: Anna (John) Gould and Christine (Ben) Knight and grandsons: Ryan (Angela) Slack and Devin (Lindsay) Slack. Also surviving are eight great grandchildren: Erick, Geoffrey, Wyatt, Austin, Casey, Jonathan, Courtney and Alex. Her funeral service and interment will be held privately and at her family's convenience. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome

